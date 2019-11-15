Remembrance Day held for fallen bikers

More than ninety bikers gathered in Suva today to remember their fellow members who sadly lost their lives on our roads through no fault of their own.

Fiji Motorcyclist Association President Rodney Fong reveals seven bikers have died in road accidents in the last few years with ten serious life-changing injuries.

Fong says these bikers were between the ages of 20 to 35 years.

“I am gonna stick out my neck here and say that every single one of those accidents was not the fault of the rider, inevitable there are things we can do better but in this case the riders were not at fault.”

He believes bike riders also need recognition on the road.

“The biggest challenge we face is consideration by motorists by drivers especially PSV drivers. We had a lot of problems with bus drivers, taxi drivers, carrier drivers and so on Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya who is also one of the patrons of the FMA also shared similar sentiments.”

“Though motorcycles make up a small number on the roads they actually have the same rights and access on those roads as other vehicles do. At the same time, the riders should also be equally responsible as a driver/rider when on the road.”

The Land Transport Authority says they are working towards raising more awareness on motorcycles.

According to LTA, there are 858 registered motorcycles in the country.