News

Remains of fallen soldier arrive home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:10 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Republic of Fiji Military Force this afternoon received the remains of Regimental Sergeant Major of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force Warrant Officer Amenesitai Vatoga.

Vatoga passed away in Golan from non-COVID-19 related – natural causes, on the 13th of last month.

The RFMF says facilitating the return of WO1 Vatoga’s remains to Fiji was challenging, given the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated complications inherent with travel during these uncertain times.

It says they were able to work together with UNDOF Headquarters to facilitate the logistics.

The RFMF thanked the Royal New Zealand Defence Forces for providing a formal military reception on arrival in New Zealand and offered to convey the late Warrant Officer Vatoga home.

Vatoga’s final journey home was concluded this afternoon when an RNZDF aircraft landed in Nadi, accompanied by pallbearers from the RNZDF.

The RFMF says Vatoga will be accorded a COVID-19 compliant military funeral tomorrow, in his village in Togobula, Nadroga.

He is survived by his wife, Losana Vatoga, of Vadravadra, Gau.

The Fiji Military Forces say it appreciates the publics’ support and prayers for Fiji’s troops serving in the Middle East, and the families of all fallen peacekeepers.

