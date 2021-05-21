Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results

Results have also been received from the remaining 4000 of the 11,000 total backlogged samples that were sent to two private laboratories in Melbourne, Australia, for testing.

There are zero positive results reported from these samples.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says, their reference lab, the Melbourne Diagnostic Unit Public Health Laboratory at the Doherty Institute, is now conducting verification of these results.

A total of 92,821 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since the ministry started testing in early 2020.

A total of 2496 samples were tested yesterday.

The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2496 tests per day.

The seven- day average daily test positivity is at 0.5%, and also 0.8% in the last day.

An average of 2.8 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last seven days, with 2.8 tests per 1000 population also in the last day.