Remaining 10 crew members test negative: Dr Waqainabete

COVID-19 tests conducted on the remaining ten crew members on board the freighter MV Island Chief remains negative.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete made the confirmation as two members on board the vessel tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

Dr Waqainabete says the vessel remains under quarantine in Fiji Waters.

“They were tested before they left NZ, they have been tested so far, they have been found not to have COVID19, and they are currently at the quarantine area of the bay and are undergoing the normal processes of quarantine. The two cases, border quarantine cases, and they are well.”

Dr. Waqainabete has reminded the public that misinformation on social media will not help us during these trying times.

“What saddens me is that sometimes, this is propagated by those who do not live in Fiji and whoever propagates fake news that creates anxiety is not helping in the whole scheme of keeping us COVID contained.”

He says the Ministry will continue to ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are taken into consideration for the safety of every Fijian.