Remain hopeful, optimistic and fearless: NFP

Fijians need to remain hopeful, optimistic and fearless when faced with adversity.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad in his New Year’s message said that the country is starting 2021 in the throes of serious economic challenges due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which sees no signs of slowing down.

He adds there is also the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Professor Prasad says Fiji has triumphed over tragic situations and 2021 and beyond will be no different.