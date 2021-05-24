Home

Remain committed to services: Usamate

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 12:30 pm

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate has reminded Water Authority of Fiji employees to remain committed to services.

Speaking to staff in Labasa, Usamate highlighted that Fijians have been facing water supply issues for the past two years.

Usamate adds that staff have sometimes been sworn at, but urged employees not to compromise service delivery.

“Some of you will work for ten hours, 14 hours, and 15 hours in one day. I understand that and appreciate that. I want to thank each of you that you are able to give up your time, time away from your families to make sure that you can deliver service, deliver water to people.”

The minister adds due to the urgency of certain projects, WAF has at times pulled in staff from other divisions to help out.

