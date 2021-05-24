Rely on facts and move forward: Acting PM

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to rely on facts and to move forward.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of people tend to sensationalize a lot of things.

He highlighted this while opening the new Ba market yesterday.

The Acting Prime Minister says a lot of misinformation is being spread.

“There are a lot of people telling a lot of false information, lot of lasulasu going on, lot of jhoot going on, rely on the facts.”

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that facts are readily available for Fijians.

“Rely on the facts and move forward, We cannot afford to look backwards, we need to move forward.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians need to work with the government so that everyone moves forward for a better Fiji.

The Acting Prime Minister also held talanoa sessions with farmers and business houses in Ba and to sort out and address issues raised by them.