Rely on facts and move forward: Acting PM
January 23, 2022 11:42 am
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to rely on facts and to move forward.
Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of people tend to sensationalize a lot of things.
He highlighted this while opening the new Ba market yesterday.
The Acting Prime Minister says a lot of misinformation is being spread.
“There are a lot of people telling a lot of false information, lot of lasulasu going on, lot of jhoot going on, rely on the facts.”
Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that facts are readily available for Fijians.
“Rely on the facts and move forward, We cannot afford to look backwards, we need to move forward.”
Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians need to work with the government so that everyone moves forward for a better Fiji.
The Acting Prime Minister also held talanoa sessions with farmers and business houses in Ba and to sort out and address issues raised by them.