Relocation recommended for flood prone communities

Close to 50 communities need to be relocated because there is no long term solution to flooding during heavy rain.

Minister for Waterways Doctor Mahendra Reddy says people have continued to build homes in flood-prone areas for many years and they are now doing everything possible to solve the problem.

The Minister says the Climate Change Division has identified that some of these communities are situated inside ponding basins which naturally collect storm water.

Dr Reddy adds some families neglected the consequences and chose to build their homes on sites that they knew may trap rain water.

“These areas are not supposed to be residential areas, over time around peri-urban areas this ponding basins people have rural to urban migration resulted in the development of residential areas in this areas, in the ponding basins.”

The Minister also says for these sites, dredging will not be enough to prevent flooding because blockage of waterways is not the only factor – ponding basins naturally collect water.