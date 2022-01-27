Relocation plans for Nabavatu Village progressing

Government is now in the process of allocating a piece of State Land in Dreketi, Macuata where the displaced Nabavatu villagers can move permanently.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they have identified a site and they are working on all the necessary processes and approvals in accordance with Fiji’s Planned Relocation Guidelines.

Close to 90 families were displaced early last year after Nabavatu Village was deemed unsafe when cracks appeared across the village following Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says it took a while to identify suitable land for the villagers to move to.

“All the Itaukei land, Native Land that the landowning units of Nabavatu have jurisdiction over, are unfortunately unsafe as well.”

It will be a year next month since the families were moved from the village to their temporary relocation site, the Savadrua AOG Church compound.

Dreketi District Representative Eseroma Lava says they have become accustomed to living in the tents but are anticipating the permanent relocation.

Lava says they are willing to permanently relocate and are looking forward to the completion of the land processes by the government.

The villagers are currently taking shelter at Maramarua District School waiting for the weather to clear before they can move back into their makeshift tents and await relocation.