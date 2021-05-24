Relocation of four communities on hold

The relocation of four climate-vulnerable communities has been put on hold with an alternative solution to be implemented.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, says they will construct a nature-based rock geo-tech seawall to protect these communities.

Wycliffe says this nature-based seawall is affordable and can withstand natural disasters when compared to the concrete seawall.

“We no longer construct a concrete mixed cement seawall which costs millions of dollars Instead of a concrete seawall we provide them with a nature-based rock reef geo-tech material seawall which is 5 feet down and 5 feet up which is able to withstand cyclones, withstand huge waves.”

Wycliffe says the seawall can also help communities to revive their maritime resources as it will act as a habitat for the marine ecosystem, and at the same time provide protection to these communities.

The Ministry of Environment has 150 applications on the waiting list from climate-vulnerable communities requesting similar assistance.