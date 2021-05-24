Home

Relocation never an option for Namatakula villagers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 4, 2021 4:23 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Relocation will never be an option for villagers of Namatakula in the Coral Coast as they continue to face coastal erosion.

Turaga ni Koro, Josevata Nagasaukula, says the village has alot of memories of its heritage and burial sites and they cannot just leave it behind.

He says instead they will fight to keep their village safe from the rising water level.

Article continues after advertisement

Nagasaukula says immediate action is needed to address and reduce the impact of coastal inundation that damage the infrastructure and causes threats to the villagers.

“This is the place of our elders, our great grandfathers. Hundred years ago they came and settle in here. We really think of what we have lost including the money we used to build our houses so we don’t want to relocate.”

The British High Commission has stepped in to help build a seawall to help save the village and its food resources.

Namatakula village is situated along the Queen’s Highway.

