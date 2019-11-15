Relocation is our last option: Lesikilakeba

Relocation is the last option for Yaroi villagers in Matuku, Lau despite the rise in sea-level and severe storm surges reaching their doorsteps.

Technical Officer at the Fiji Meteorological Services, Jone Niuravi says the villagers need to relocate after witnessing havoc caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston and Harold.

He adds the relocation may take long for the villagers due to the various processes involved.

“I was posted to Matuku in 2016. One thing that got me to worry is the recurring storm surges that as far reaches the end of the village and sea-level rise. I will continue to remind them about relocation, but I’m thrilled with their resilience – how they react after a disaster.”

Turaga-Ni-Koro Maikeli Lesikilakeba says many villagers are not agreeing with the relocation plans.

“This is part of our long-term goal. We will take things little by little and we hope to move to high ground in 20 years’ time. Because this is our land that shares a close connection with our culture and values.”

Meanwhile, plans are in place to build a sea-wall to at least minimize the impact of storm surges