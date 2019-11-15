Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Relocation is our last option: Lesikilakeba

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 14, 2020 12:10 pm
Relocation is the last option for Yaroi villagers in Matuku, Lau despite the rise in sea-level and severe storm surges reaching their doorsteps.

Relocation is the last option for Yaroi villagers in Matuku, Lau despite the rise in sea-level and severe storm surges reaching their doorsteps.

Technical Officer at the Fiji Meteorological Services, Jone Niuravi says the villagers need to relocate after witnessing havoc caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston and Harold.

He adds the relocation may take long for the villagers due to the various processes involved.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was posted to Matuku in 2016. One thing that got me to worry is the recurring storm surges that as far reaches the end of the village and sea-level rise. I will continue to remind them about relocation, but I’m thrilled with their resilience – how they react after a disaster.”

Turaga-Ni-Koro Maikeli Lesikilakeba says many villagers are not agreeing with the relocation plans.

“This is part of our long-term goal. We will take things little by little and we hope to move to high ground in 20 years’ time. Because this is our land that shares a close connection with our culture and values.”

Meanwhile, plans are in place to build a sea-wall to at least minimize the impact of storm surges

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.