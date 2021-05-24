Home

News

Relocating not an option for some in Beqa

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 4:20 pm
Sawau in Beqa Island.

Relocating further inland due rising sea-levels is impossible for the five villages in the district of Sawau in Beqa.

District representative, Savenaca Kamikamica says the geography of the island is such that at least 70 percent consists of mountains or rugged terrain.

He adds that sea walls built in the past are now wearing away and sea water is reaching the old high-tide mark.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this village in Sawau, a sea wall was constructed 40 to 50 years ago. The sea wall deteriorated and the villagers built another sea wall which currently protects us. But we don’t want to take the risk as the impact of climate change is taking a toll.”

Kamikamica says some villages are reclaiming portions of their coastal area for village expansion because they can’t build new houses further inland.

“We are unable to build new houses inland or along the mountains. We have to reclaim our coastal areas, as a lot of new villagers are planning to construct new houses. Villagers are also constructing their homes in a manner that can withstand the impacts of coastal erosion or rising tides.”

Others have opted to build new houses on land outside the village boundaries.

