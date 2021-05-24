Religious tolerance is crucial: Raj

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is urging religious leaders of different faiths and beliefs to foster respect and religious tolerance in Fiji which is multi-religious and multicultural.

The Commission’s call comes in the wake of a recent video which went viral on social media platforms, showing an act of desecration (demolition) of a Hindu God allegedly by a church pastor.

Director, Ashwin Raj says the Commission has received three complaints regarding the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

Raj adds the complainants have expressed concern stating their religious sentiments have been hurt by this alleged act.

They further stated that such acts can cause alarm and insecurity amongst some members of their faith.

Raj stresses the Fijian constitution promotes religious liberty as “every person has the right to freedom of religion, conscience and belief.

He says the Commission will be conducting an independent investigation into this matter.

The Commission has also written to the Criminal Investigations Department to look into the matter.