Religious leaders play critical role

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 12, 2021 3:40 pm
Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary, Reverend James Bhagwan. [Source: Google]

Religious leaders play an imperative role in mobilizing community to work towards addressing the harsh impacts of climate change.

This was highlighted by Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary, Reverend James Bhagwan says not having the knowledge on how to act towards this climate crisis is a reality for many communities.

Reverend Bhagwan says religious leaders can come together to help fight this crisis.

“So this is where we are calling you out. As people of your religion whether you are Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, whatever it is, your religious leaders are telling you that you need to step up and address this issue right now and save the planet, save people and save the environment.”

Fiji and other Small Island Developing nations are taking bolder and more ambitious action against climate change and are calling on the world to do their part.

