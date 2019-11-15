Religious leaders don’t issue orders: NFP

The National Federation Party parliamentary caucus says religious leaders have no powers to issue order to the followers of respective faiths.

The statement comes at an interesting time as the two largest Hindu Organisations in Fiji have called on followers to light Diwali fireworks after 6pm on Sunday.

The NFP caucus says no true leaders of any religious faith would try to impose their will on others and their role is to offer guidance and learning.

The Party says religious leaders do not issue orders.

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji and the Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha have both said that fireworks should only be lit after 6pm.

However, the NFP says younger people of all races and faiths enjoy the excitement of fireworks and pester parents to buy fireworks.

Referring to Methodist Church spokesperson Reverend Wilfred Regunamada and SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya, the NFP Caucus says their comments were not well thought out and the Party is glad that they have both been withdrawn.

The Methodist Church says Diwali can be celebrated on any day.

The caucus consists of Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, President Pio Tikoduadua and MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.