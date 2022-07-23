Religious ceremonies provides comfort and solace : AG

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Religious annual events are critically important as they bring people together, provide comfort and solace, and uplift spiritual lives regardless of the religion one belongs to.

Last night, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum highlighted this during an annual prayer ceremony at the Sangam Mahamarimman Temple at Vunivau, Labasa.

Sayed Khaiyum says humanity is very important as this will assist everyone in dealing with issues affecting mankind.

He adds that the annual religious functions are extremely valuable.

“Individually, it’s good for us because it helps us to connect to God. It creates a lot of social wellbeing and gathering. “

Hindu devotees gathered in their hundreds at the Vishesha Draupadi Amman Theemithi Puja, which is the lighting of the Agni Gundam.

The ritual that ends tomorrow will feature a firewalking ceremony that will mark the end of the 10-day fasting for the goddess Mariamman, a practice practiced around the world by South Indian devotees.

Alvick Maharaj, Assistant Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations and Member of Parliament Sachida Nand were also present at the event.



Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum and Assistant Minister for Employment Alvick Maharaj,[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]