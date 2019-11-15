Religious body clears air on Diwali prayer times

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji says there should not be any confusion with the time for Diwali prayer.

Due to the fact that Diwali Puja will be aired at 3pm on the radio stations, a number of people are confused about when to conduct prayers and celebrate Diwali.

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji National Secretary Sarju Prasad says a number of auspicious times are available for Diwali prayer this year.

“It is festival time. The tithi’s (good times) are also available thereafter and therefore there shouldn’t be any confusion.”.

He says those celebrating Diwali can continue with their prayers.

“There are some very auspicious times within this time like on the 15th there are auspicious times when you should do the Goddess Laxmi Prayer that is at 6.24am and the auspicious time is 9.41am to 11.18am, then from 2.32pm to 4.09pm, that is also a good time and 7.24 till 10.09pm so there is no confusion and prayers can continue in that light “.

Diwali is the Indian festival of lights, usually lasting five days.

It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali this year falls on November 15th.