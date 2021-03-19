Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Religious bodies want to help vaccine registration

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 1, 2021 5:40 am

Faith-based organizations have offered to be part of the frontline vaccine registration drives across Fiji.

During an information session with the Ministry of Health, a few religious leaders highlighted that registration would be more effective if they are involved.

Catholic Church representative Ben Salacakau says he has seen a number of rumors about the AstraZeneca vaccine on social media and ill-informed individuals are getting a lot of support.

Article continues after advertisement

“Seems to be that some of these have religious backgrounds of some of this opposition, so why don’t we put the religious leaders as frontline people in the vaccination process.”

Chief Medical Advisor for Ministry of Health, Dr Jemesa Tudravo says they have always intended to use the influence of religious organisations to reach out to Fijians.

“The level of hesitancy remains so one of the things we discussed is how we can get the influential members of the community to be at the front to relay the message about vaccinations.”

The Ministry revealed yesterday that staff carrying out registration were being threatened by people based on their religious beliefs and fears that the vaccine is satanic or evil.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.