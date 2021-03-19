Religious bodies want to help vaccine registration

Faith-based organizations have offered to be part of the frontline vaccine registration drives across Fiji.

During an information session with the Ministry of Health, a few religious leaders highlighted that registration would be more effective if they are involved.

Catholic Church representative Ben Salacakau says he has seen a number of rumors about the AstraZeneca vaccine on social media and ill-informed individuals are getting a lot of support.

“Seems to be that some of these have religious backgrounds of some of this opposition, so why don’t we put the religious leaders as frontline people in the vaccination process.”

Chief Medical Advisor for Ministry of Health, Dr Jemesa Tudravo says they have always intended to use the influence of religious organisations to reach out to Fijians.

“The level of hesitancy remains so one of the things we discussed is how we can get the influential members of the community to be at the front to relay the message about vaccinations.”

The Ministry revealed yesterday that staff carrying out registration were being threatened by people based on their religious beliefs and fears that the vaccine is satanic or evil.