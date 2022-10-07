Religions are interconnected: Seruiratu

Minister Seruiratu with members of the Vunimoli Jame Masjid at Korotari in Labasa.

The teachings of our many religions are interconnected, Fijians must not forget that religion can actually be a unifying force.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu stressed in Labasa while officiating as chief guest at the celebration of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

He says today, people are reminded that despite our beliefs, we are one people, one nation, and have a common destiny.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu states that the teachings of Prophet Mohammed is the core of Islam and it guides their faith and defines the way they live their lives – a life of obedience to the word of God as laid out in the sacred book of Islam, the Holy Quran.

Like all other religions, he says Islam talks about peace, harmony, tolerance, humility, patience, respect, and solidarity.

In addition, he says that as we celebrate the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, let us also celebrate the values he stood for and that the strength of our nation lies in our equality in diversity.