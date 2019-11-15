Reliable transportation network important says PM

Modern infrastructure is critical to the economy and the social fabric of Fiji says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While commissioning a seawall and road in Tokou Village, Nasinu, Ovalau Bainimarama highlighted that a reliable transportation network links communities and helps get goods and crops to market.

He says the new road, with a retaining wall to protect it from the sea, replaces one that had become weak and rutted.

“This was done at a cost of nearly $1.5m, but it will produce many times that amount in economic activity that it will help to stimulate every day. It is a well-known fact that an efficient transportation system boosts the economy and help drive incomes upward.”

The Prime Minister says it’s government’s priority to upgrade infrastructure, an undertaking they’ve pushed steadily over the last seven years.

“We have a special challenge in Fiji: to link in a permanent and efficient way people living in often isolated areas with other people on their island, and to link all the Fijian people living on all our islands together.”

Bainimarama says for too many years Fiji’s rural population were neglected and left to live with a backward road system.

He adds every Fijian needs an opportunity to contribute and grow.