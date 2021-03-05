Relevant mechanisms implemented in the storage of vaccine

The Health Minister says they have implemented relevant mechanisms to ensure the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in the country on Saturday is stored properly.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the 12,000 doses received under the COVAX Facility are now stored at the Vatuwaqa Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services warehouse.

“Dr Rachel and her team were checking to make sure that the cold chain component of it in bringing it across was preserved and the integrity of the vaccine is there. We are going to use that same cold chain mechanism to be able to roll out the vaccine in terms of the cooler trucks that we have, the fridges that we use.”

The Health Minister says they have also mapped out the proper way to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is properly delivered to those who receive it.

The first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered tomorrow.