Rehabilitation works for entire sections of damaged roads: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that they are not doing any pothole repairs anymore.

The Authority is now moving towards rehabilitation works for entire sections of roads that have been damaged for years and are in urgent need of repairs.

The FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says they are aware of the condition of the most severely deteriorated roads and are taking steps to rectify the situation.

Moore says roads in the central division cannot be managed with the current climate as roads that were sealed have been damaged again.

“Due to three cyclones and heavy downpour we have had very little opportunity over the past four months to get teams there to do proper repairs of the roads because as soon as it rains we have to do it again.”

The Authority says rehabilitation is an expensive affair therefore they will prioritize the most affected areas.