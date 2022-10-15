Rehabilitation system proves effective

The government is committed to investing in the modernization of Fiji’s Corrections Services and assisting in its various rehabilitation programmes.

Officiating at the Annual Corrections Day celebrations at Naboro, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says they are building a system that is strong enough to deter and punish crime and one that is compassionate enough to rehabilitate wrongdoers.

Usamate says that it takes a coordinated and multi-sectorial effort to ensure that rehabilitation programmes positively impact inmates.

“We are building a system that is both strong enough to deter and punish crime and that is compassionate enough to rehabilitate wrongdoers so that they can re-enter society when their sentences are complete.”

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Francis Kean says the celebration held yesterday was also a symbol of their triumph in weathering the last two years of COVID-19, bestowing medals to their deserving officers.

“Today is just to acknowledge their support, understanding, and commitment to ensuring that we are able to come out of the COVID pandemic unscathed.”

Thirty-nine officers were recognized for their long service and work efficiency yesterday.