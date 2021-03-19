Home

News

Rehabilitation programs will empower young boys : PS

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 28, 2021 5:00 am

Juvenile crime is a serious challenge that affects families and communities.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Women and Children, Jennifer Poole while receiving a donation from the Inspire Pacific at the Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Centre in Suva.

Poole says the Fijian Government understands that all adolescents deserve and require special support because they are in a formative period.

She adds Government provides rehabilitation programs for juveniles through budgetary, programmatic and legislative measures.

The PS says adolescents need to be supported as they transition into responsible adults.

Rehabilitation programs will allow young boys to learn new skills and to consider new opportunities.

 

