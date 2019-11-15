Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Rehabilitation post TC Winston is pending: Akbar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 29, 2020 6:43 am
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar. [File Photo]

The rehabilitation of some schools which were damaged by the Tropical Cyclone Winston four years ago is still pending.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar while speaking in parliament said the remoteness of Yacata Primary School on Yacata Island and Kocoma Village School in Qamea, Taveuni is adding to the delay.

Akbar says the ministry has experienced instances where contractors have abandoned the project.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the update honourable members is that new tender for both Yacata and Kocoma was again awarded in February this year and the new contractor has mobilized the site in March. Yacata is now almost 40 percent complete with Kocoma sitting on 60 percent.”

The lead consultant who returned from the site has indicated that continuous rainfall is also affecting projects.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.