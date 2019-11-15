Rehabilitation post TC Winston is pending: Akbar

The rehabilitation of some schools which were damaged by the Tropical Cyclone Winston four years ago is still pending.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar while speaking in parliament said the remoteness of Yacata Primary School on Yacata Island and Kocoma Village School in Qamea, Taveuni is adding to the delay.

Akbar says the ministry has experienced instances where contractors have abandoned the project.

“So the update honourable members is that new tender for both Yacata and Kocoma was again awarded in February this year and the new contractor has mobilized the site in March. Yacata is now almost 40 percent complete with Kocoma sitting on 60 percent.”

The lead consultant who returned from the site has indicated that continuous rainfall is also affecting projects.