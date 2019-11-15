Home

TC YASA
Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 12:55 pm

The emergency and recovery phase of TC Yasa is expected to end soon, with the rehabilitation phase to come into effect by Monday.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says based on the progress in the recovery phase and operations on the ground, they are ready to transition into rehabilitation phase.

Seruiratu says they now have a clear understanding of the damage from TC Yasa and initial relief response and assessments have been completed.

“We are happy with what has progressed thus far, we have stabilised the situation, we have brought in the immediate essentials and that is continuing and of course we are confident of what has been achieved so far.”

Seruiratu says the rehabilitation phase is usually time consuming and they are working out the finer details of the plan.

