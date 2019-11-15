Rehabilitation at Bauxite Mine site continues

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate is currently in Vanua Levu, his first official tour of the North since taking up the portfolio last month.

Starting the tour in Bua, Usamate says he hopes to be able to identify bottlenecks in the system and address issues related to the Ministry’s service delivery in the North.

Usamate is urging members of the public to make use of this opportunity to raise their grievances if they have any as he will be visiting some villages and communities.

Usamate started his tour with a visit to the Nawailevu Bauxite Mine Rehabilitation site.

Bauxite mining in Nawailevu ceased almost two years ago however the company responsible for the mining Aurum Exploration is continuing rehabilitation works on the site.

Usamate says the company has planted approximately 160,000 pine trees which will benefit the iTaukei landowners in the near future.

He adds, this is an example of value adding related to mining with the mine rehabilitation taking into account the post-mining land use needs of the landowners.

Usamate also visited the new Naibulu Bauxite Mine in Dreketi where he was also given an update of the company’s operations since they started about eight years ago.

The Minister was also taken on a site visit of the Standard Concrete quarry in Dreketi where he was impressed with the operations.

The quarry supplies road based materials to road maintenance contractors in Vanua Levu.

He was also briefed of the land works and plans regarding the development of the Dreketi Township.

Today, the Minister is expected to be briefed on a couple of mineral exploration projects currently underway in Macuata.

And he is also expected to be briefed of land development works regarding the expansion of Labasa Town.