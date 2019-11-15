Regulating dental costs will be difficult: Singh

The cost of dental procedures performed in Fiji will be difficult to regulate.

Fiji Dental Association President Dr Vikash Singh says the costs will vary depending on the type of dental treatment that people seek.

Singh adds that if someone opts for tooth extraction, this is fairly cheap however this can also lead to other dental problems that could be costly in the long run.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the procurement of equipment and medication from reliable sources is costly and people seeking quality dental care will have to bare the cost of treatment.

Singh says, for this reason, they advise the people to look into taking better care of their oral health to prevent costly treatments.

“If you take preventative measures you can avoid getting yourself in that situation in the first place. For example, rugby players if you play without a mouth guard, you get a knock on your face and you lose your teeth due to an accident. I mean a mouth guard is not a very expensive device but it can save your teeth.”

Singh is also calling on parents and guardians to instill in the younger generation the simple practice of brushing and flossing teeth every day that can help keep teeth decay-free.