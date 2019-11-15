Regular consultations with cane farmers vital

Holding consultations on a regular basis with cane farmers is vital says Assistant Minister for Sugar George Vegnathan.

Vegnathan says it is critical for those in executive positions of the sugar industry to meet the farmers and hear first-hand their concerns.

“This is what we want to go down to the people, sit with them and hear from them because these are the people who actually face the problems and if they don’t highlight it with us, we won’t be able to address them.”

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Assistant Minister for Sugar stresses that they cannot promise farmers that all problems will be solved, but they will do their best.

Vegnathan adds that shortage of cane cutters which was raised in the consultation is an area of concern they’re looking into.