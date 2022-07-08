Registration of a voter valid for life: FEO

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is again reminding Fijians that the registration of a voter on the National Register of Voters is valid for life.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this needs to be clarified so that voters are aware.

“If you are registered already, it doesn’t mean you have to register again for the next election, your registration is valid for life.”

Saneem says overseas voter registration will continue this month and the FEO is relying on Fijian diplomatic missions abroad to assist them in identifying the locations where Fijian voters reside.

He adds that the teams will continue to conduct voter awareness and voter registrations in the coming weeks and details on this will be posted on the FEO’s website.