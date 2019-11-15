Registrar verifies Political Party disclosures

The Registrar of Political Parties has verified the list of donations for the three Political Parties against receipt books and bank statements.

Mohammed Saneem says the National Federation Party has re-submitted the donor lists as directed by him.

He says the NFP has also responded to the queries raised by the Registrar from the initial verification exercise.

Article continues after advertisement

The Registrar completed the initial verification exercise on Monday for the FijiFirst Party.

Saneem says he referred a few matters to the Party for clarification which was due on October 26th.

The Party has this afternoon responded to the Registrar and provided clarifications on all the matters raised.

He says the Party Auditor has also issued a letter confirming the contents of the response by the Party.

Saneem says the response by the Party will be considered in light of the matters initially identified and the lists next week.

The Registrar adds the initial verification of the donor Lists for the Fiji Labour Party has been completed and the Registrar has referred some matters in the Donor Lists from 2015, 2016 and 2017 to the Party for clarification.

Once received, the response by the Party will be considered in light of the matters initially identified and the Lists.

Meanwhile, the Registrar has commenced verification of the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s donor lists this morning.