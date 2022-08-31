Registered officers of political parties urged to know Electoral Act

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the person who attended the meeting with him on behalf of the National Federation Party has misconstrued the requirements under the Electoral Act on the nomination of candidates for the 2022 General Election.

Saneem says the member was asking if NFP’s candidates could be vetted by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

He is urging all political parties, particularly the office holders to ensure they convey accurate information in relation to the requirement for nomination of the candidates and subsequent electoral processes.

Saneem says the nomination of candidates for the 2022 general election will be governed by section 23 of the Electoral Act.

Saneem says Electoral Act 2014 section 23(4) (4) a person is eligible to be nominated as a candidate for election to Parliament only if the person is a citizen of Fiji, and does not hold citizenship of any other country.

The person should be registered in the Register of Voters; is ordinarily resident in Fiji for at least two years immediately before being nominated; is not an undischarged bankrupt; is not a member of the Electoral Commission, and has not been a member of that Commission at any time during the four years immediately before being nominated.

The person must also not be subject to a sentence of imprisonment when nominated; has not at any time during the eight years immediately before being nominated, been convicted of any offence under any law for which the maximum penalty is a term of imprisonment of 12 months or more; and has not been guilty of any offence under a law relating to elections, registration of political parties or registration of voters, including any offence prescribed under this Act.

Saneem says this provision does not require any candidate to be vetted through the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

He adds there is absolutely no requirement in the law that any candidate of a party be vetted by FIU.

The SoE, in approving the nominations follows the requirements of section 23(4) and no other ancillary matters are considered.

Saneem says if political parties mislead their members by telling them there is a certain requirement in the law or that certain requirements have been put in place by Fijian Elections Office that does not exist in law or nomination form, then such parties must take their own responsibilities to deal with such misrepresentation by its officials.

He adds the FEO has always maintained a clear stance on requirements for nomination and this has been provided to all registered of political parties in a meeting that he held on August 16th.

Saneem stresses it is misleading to allude that a vetting/ certification is a pre-requisite for nomination in Fiji.

He is urging registered officers of all parties to thoroughly familiarize themselves with the Electoral Act to avoid confusion.

He says when in doubt, parties can always write to the FEO for clarification or seek independent legal advice.