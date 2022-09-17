Regional unity and solidarity needed to overcome challenges: Koya

[Source: Faiyaz Koya/ Twitter]

Fiji participated at the 12th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders this week in Honolulu, Hawaii to discuss critical issues of concern for the Blue Pacific region.

The delegation was led by the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya.

The PICL was organized by the Pacific Islands Development Program and provided an opportunity for the Pacific Leaders

Issues such as climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery, oceans, nuclear legacies, information and communication technologies and regional security were discussed during the meeting.

In his remarks, Trade and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya reiterated the importance of regional unity and solidarity in overcoming the multifaceted challenges.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s solidarity with the region in working together to accelerate the economic recovery and nurture partnerships which builds resilient and sustainable future for the Pacific people.

He says Fiji appreciates the role PIDP plays in strengthening regional cooperation between the United States and the Pacific.

Koya also stressed that this role is especially important now that Pacific Islands Forum Leaders have endorsed the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent which sets out Pacific’s vision and charts the region’s future.