Regional students will be eligible to register for vaccination

Regional students in Fiji will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the Ministry of Health has clarified that they are prioritizing Fijian citizens before turning their attention to other nationals.

Head of Family Health Unit Dr Rachel Pillay says they are working on a digital platform for those on student visas to register for vaccination.

“As soon as that comes we will definitely make it known through all platforms that now permit holders are able to register and we are able to get them registered at a particular site.”

While most regional or international students have returned home on repatriation flights, a number of them still remain in Fiji.