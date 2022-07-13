Regional stakeholders sets priorities for women’s rights

Regional stakeholders are hard at work amplifying the region’s political will toward building a more gender-equal Pacific.

These include the Pacific Leaders’ Gender Equality Declaration; the Pacific Platform for Action for Gender Equality and the Women’s Human Rights.

Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women for the South Pacific Community, Mereseini Rakuita highlighted this at the Pacific Government CEDAW Learning Exchange workshop.

“These regional platforms set the regional priorities in relation to women’s rights as set by CEDAW, the Beijing Platform for Action and indeed the SDGs.”

Rakuita says that while a lot has been done on a regional level, a lot more still needs to be done.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Regional Representative, Heike Alefsen, says that the joint 2020 Human Rights Situational Analysis Report by SPC and OHCHR revealed that there have been an increased number of programmes that seek to enhance education, decent work, and public representation.

“There has been some recent progress in the wider Pacific with the election of women prime ministers and appointment of women as heads of key ministries in the Pacific, yet more progress is needed with women’s equal representation in public and professional life.”

The region has the lowest number of women in paid employment in the formal sector and high participation rates in the informal sector; the lowest number of women parliamentarians in the world; and gender-based violence statistics double the world average.

The Pacific Government CEDAW Learning Exchange is currently underway in Suva to assist government delegates and gender-equality stakeholders to better report on and meet their agreed commitment to improve equal opportunities for men and women.