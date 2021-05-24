Home

Regional NGOs condemn COP outcome

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 4:50 pm

Multilateralism has yet again failed the vulnerable climate-frontline island nations of the Pacific.

The failure of COP26 to deliver on climate finance and loss and damage demands of the Pacific nations is tantamount to climate genocide says the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network, the umbrella body of more than 200 NGOs.

It says the COP26 was supposed to be a ‘crisis COP’, a lifeline for the millions of people living in a permanent state of crisis – dealing with a global pandemic and erratic weather patterns.

The PICAC says the refusal by rich countries like Australia, the US, the EU, and the UK to support a funding facility for loss and damage, despite 138 countries calling for it at COP26, is a shocking betrayal to the millions of people in developing countries, and particularly the most vulnerable in the Pacific Islands.

It says the fact that Australia, our nearest developed country neighbour, has been a key barrier to climate action globally, deserves swift and severe rebuke from Pacific governments.

The Network expressed its frustration and disappointment on how developed countries have once again demonstrated their coloniality, greed, lack of solidarity and responsibility to protect those who are disproportionately experiencing the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

It says these developed and rich countries bullied the underrepresented Pacific delegates to dilute the language on fossil fuel phase-out and weaken the outcome on loss and damage, both of which are critical for the survival of Pacific frontline communities.

