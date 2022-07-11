Regional issues at the centre of PIF leaders meeting

[File Photo]

The 51st Forum Leaders meeting this year will focus on key issues pertaining to the region.

This includes climate change, progress on Sustainable Development Goals and geopolitical concern amongst other issues.

PIF Director Programme and Initiatives, Zarak Khan says part of the discussion will also focus on improving regional trade that has been significantly affected in the past two years.

Khan adds that this is also part of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which is at the centre of this year’s PIF leaders meeting.

PIF General Secretary Henry, Puna says the 2050 strategy will be the Pacific’s north start mapping out the region’s journey for the next 30 years.

Puna adds that the Forum remains a core fundamental architecture that reflects shared values as democratic open nations with a respect for international rules and norms.

The meeting begins today in Suva.