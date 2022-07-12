Regional and multilateral cooperation vital

The Pacific Group of the African Caribbean Pacific Leader’s Meeting took place in a rapidly evolving regional and international context.

This was highlighted by Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna.

Puna says the development of security challenges faced due to COVID-19, climate change, and ocean pollution highlights the critical importance of regional and multilateral cooperation to secure the collective future.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that these issues continue to evolve in the midst of intensifying strategic interest in our Blue Pacific region.

“This increasing attention coincides with the growing focus on the Indo-Pacific framing right across the globe today. Within this context, and as we celebrate 50 years of Pacific regionalism at this leader’s meeting, we need to be firm yet strategic in setting the directions and terms of agreement in the interest of our people and the future of our region.”

Puna states that on Thursday, leaders will consider the “Blue Pacific Continent 2050” strategy, which is the blueprint for driving collective interest and priorities.