Region relies on a stable international environment: PIF Chair

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The enduring nature and normalization of the global crisis is deeply concerning for the Pacific Island Countries.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the region relies on a stable international political environment if we are to achieve our regional aspirations.

Bainimarama says the Pacific finds itself at the center of heightened geo-political and strategic interest which adds another layer of difficulty to the current regional challenges.

He adds that although this not new to us, its intensification over the past twelve months is significant.

“While we welcome the considerable opportunities that come with greater interest, we must also be prepared to engage with the challenges that follow. The global context in which we find ourselves, are very different from the world of our predecessor’s calls for a fundamental re-thinking on the way in which we work together as a region and the way we engage with partners.”

Prime Minister Bainimarama says as stewards of an increasingly threatened and contested Pacific Ocean, the onus is on us as citizens of the Pacific to safeguard the future.

He says that the Forum leaders are shortly going to begin the in-depth considerations regarding the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific continent.

Bainimarama adds that strong leadership is critical for strong regionalism.