News

Region capable of handling its own issues: Hurley

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 12:40 pm
Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley. [File Photo]

Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, says the Australia-Fiji relationship demonstrates the capabilities the region has to handle its own issues.

Speaking at a reception at the Australian High Commission last night, Hurley says the Vuvale relationship is exemplary of this capability and what it can achieve.

He adds it shows the two countries have a big role to play in the region.

“I thank you for the role that our two countries can play in the region where we clearly demonstrate that the countries of this region are more than capable of handling the issues that they face. They are natural, their national security, there are other reasons. We are well equipped to do that. We have practised it many times. Indeed, we have to work it many times. “

Hurley is in the Northern Division today, where he will open a new kindergarten at the Maramarua District School in Dreketi.

He says seeing the joy of those children today maps the future of the Vuvale relationship and this will be the highlight of his trip.

The kindergarten classroom was built through funding from the Australian Government and is part of their assistance towards TC Yasa’s rehabilitation in Vanua Levu.

