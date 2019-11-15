Home

Refurbished facilities open at the Lautoka Corrections Centre

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 30, 2020 12:10 pm
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that the correctional facilities in Fiji have changed drastically over the years.

Two new facilities were today officially opened at the Lautoka Corrections Center.

The remand center refurbished mass hall and the new convict block were opened today.

Speaking during the opening, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that the correctional facilities in Fiji have changed drastically over the years.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that in the past, remand prisoners and convicted inmates were put together in the same block.

He says this created a lot of problems which even led to an increase in recidivism.

Meanwhile, the total cost of the project is $416,500.

 

