Refurbished facilities open at the Lautoka Corrections Centre

Two new facilities were today officially opened at the Lautoka Corrections Center.

The remand center refurbished mass hall and the new convict block were opened today.

Speaking during the opening, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that the correctional facilities in Fiji have changed drastically over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that in the past, remand prisoners and convicted inmates were put together in the same block.

He says this created a lot of problems which even led to an increase in recidivism.

Meanwhile, the total cost of the project is $416,500.