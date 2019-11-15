Home

Refrain from throwing water on moving vehicles: Police

Praneeta Prakash
December 31, 2020 12:15 pm
Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan. [File Photo]

With New Year celebration expected to continue for weeks, Fijians ARE once again reminded to refrain from splashing water on moving vehicles.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says this is dangerous and posed a risk to people’s lives.

He says despite several reminders, young children are often seen splashing water on passing vehicles.



“You cannot splash water on moving vehicles as there would be objects in that can do damages and cause injury to people in the vehicle. We will be closely monitoring that and also we urge the parents and the guardians to look out for their kids because this is mostly done by kids on the roads.”

Fijians are urged to call police command centres if they come across similar incidents or raise their concerns to the nearest station.

