Reflect on the past, plan for the future

[Photo: SODELPA/Facebook]

Since 1970, Fiji’s democracy has weathered many storms and moments of victory and defeat.

This, according to Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube.

As Fiji celebrates its 52nd anniversary, Gavoka noted that SODELPA pays tribute to our founding leaders, post-Independence, for paving the way for us in defending our cause for freedom as articulated in the national anthem.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that this is a time to pause for a moment and reflect upon the journey that we have been through as a nation.

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube highlighted that Fiji has come through a very turbulent time, economically and socially.

Narube stressed in his Fiji Day message that Fijians have managed to go persevere through their faith and compassion for one another.

He has also reminded Fijians that this is a defining year for Fiji.

Narube is also pleading with eligible voters locally and abroad to register and vote in the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry in his Fiji Day message stated that Fiji needs visionary and proven leadership.