Referee assaulted by U19 rep in Skipper Cup

There was a controversial ending to the Under-19 Skipper Cup match between Tailevu and Naitasiri after the referee was punched.

Referee Peni Talemaivalagi was punched by Naitasiri lock forward Keresi Maya.

The match commissioner had to call off the match with a minute left to play.

The referee who is the younger brother of former World 7s Series referee Kaveni Talemaivalagi had a suspected broken nose as a result of the assault.

Police acted quickly and escorted the referee out of the field.

According to the Fiji Rugby Union competition laws, an assault on a match official carries the maximum penalty of a life ban.

The match was awarded to Tailevu as they were leading 15-12 at the time of the incident.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that the player was escorted off the field.

Naisoro adds that the victim has been advised to get a medical report done and Police will await the referee if he wants to proceed with the complaint.