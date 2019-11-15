Reece takes pride in National anthem

The pride in singing the national anthem on Independence Day in 1970 is one of the many memories Zarina Reece still holds dear to her heart.

Reece, now 60-years-old was only ten when Fiji became an independent state.

She is also one of the many brownies, a Girl Guide group that marched to celebrate the historic occasion.

Reece believes the national anthem has contributed in uniting Fijians.

“I remember us screaming and singing Blessing grant oh God of nations on the isles of Fiji. I loved our national anthem, that was it and I love the marching that we did, you know like so many children and all marching different colors going through.”

Reece still remembers the anthem repeatedly playing on the radio soon after Fiji gained independence from the British Empire.

“There used to be very few stations though then, it was a Hindi and a Fijian and an English, yeah they use to play the Azadi, or the independence song, the local people sang and they played that and I remember my mum use to run to the radio and put it a bit loud and listen and we listen to and I had a lot of interest.”

The 60-year-old says Fiji has grown significantly in half a century and will continue to evolve in years to come.