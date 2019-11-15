Reducing tabua exports quota is critical: Tuiwawa

Curator for the South Pacific Regional Herbarium, Marika Tuiwawa says the reduction in the export quota for Tabua from 500 to 250 per annum has been effective over the years.

This follows concerns noted that the traditional artifact has been depleting in Fiji which has prompted the iTaukei Affairs Ministry and relevant stakeholders to impose various strategies to limit the export of Tabua.

Tuiwawa adds the proposed licensed new tabua shop will ensure all exports of the artifact will have to be facilitated via the outlet.

This will require buyers to have consent from the government to take the Tabua out of Fiji.

“So one of the things we’ve been doing with the Scientist Committee in government is that we’ve been trying to limit the amount of tabua that leaves our country. And it has been quite successful in a sense that we started off with a quota of 500 tabua per annum and until right now, I think the quota is around half of that or 200+. And some years we do not reach the quota.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary for the iTaukei Affairs Ministry Saimoni Waibuta says the annual export quota is 225 and at times being exhausted every year.

He adds about 1,125 legal Tabua have been taken out of Fiji over the past five years.