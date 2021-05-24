Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights

There is very little contention that entrenched structural discrimination, pervasive inequalities, and deepening levels of poverty due to the global pandemic and the threat of climate change, have pushed many who are already vulnerable to the margins of our society.

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says if we are to build back a much more just, fairer, equitable and sustainable world that indeed leaves no one behind, then we must imagine a new kind of social contract between states, citizens and strangers that is deeply rooted in the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Raj adds we must reimagine an economic system that is premised on the values of human rights and an ethos of redistribution.

He highlights this will place a renewed faith in multilateralism, making global institutions work for big and small countries alike.

The Director says the global challenges we face today have increasingly placed a repertoire of rights under strain effectively rendering the binaries that we tend to create based on our own ideological dispositions and political proclivities between civil and political rights and economic, social and cultural rights as superfluous.

Raj adds while there is a tendency to preferentially frame one set of rights over another, the pandemic has taught us that rights are indeed interdependent and indivisible.

He says vaccine apartheid remains one of the biggest challenges.

While many rich countries have returned to some semblance of normalcy following vaccination, there are other countries that are still battling unending economic challenges and struggling to secure Covid-19 vaccines affirming the need for global solidarity.

He says economic, social justice and respect for human rights that uphold the inherent dignity, equality and rights of every person must remain at the core of any discussions on climate change or the pandemic.

Raj says while states have the primary obligation of protecting, preserving, and promoting human rights, there is increasing recognition that the state is but a partial and an incipient fragment in the entire kaleidoscope of human rights and that businesses cannot be extricated from this calculus.

He adds massive job loses, reduced hours and salary cuts, environmental catastrophe, displacement of communities and the decimation of their cultural ways of living and being, cruel, degrading and inhumane working conditions and the exploitation of the most vulnerable including women and children, underscores the importance of making businesses compliant with human rights norms and values.

Raj says rights are locked within nation-states and is the preserve of citizens and not strangers.

He says we valorize the mobility of labour and capital across the nation-state circuit, but we think that rights only belong to citizens within the nation-state construct.

There is a pressing need for states to deal with migrant workers who are exploited by our businesses precisely because of their vulnerability as non-citizens.

As we commemorate Human Rights Day, Raj stresses that we must re-examine the relationship between formal equality and substantive equality, that we cannot have one to the exclusion of the other.

He adds we must strike the right balance between rights and restrictions, that the exercise of our rights and freedoms does not result in the diminution of rights and freedoms of others and that democracy is equally about protecting the rights of those that may not be demographically or politically preponderant.