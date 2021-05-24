Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|
Full Coverage

News

Reducing carbon emission and fossil fuels is critical

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 3, 2021 12:53 pm

The resilience of climate-vulnerable countries is highly dependent on the immediate and swift actions of high emitting countries to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama during the Launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bainimarama says Fiji and the Pacific will need resources to build their resilience from climate-driven devastation.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we fail to move swiftly and immediately to free ourselves from our reliance on fossil fuels, we will fly past the 1.5’C guardrail towards the level of warming that totally will upend our understanding of resilience. It is the future that we are gathered here in Glasgow to prevent at all cost.”

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi says climate change has not spared anyone in the last decade and reiterated the call made by vulnerable Small Island Developing States.

“It is a life and death situation for them. It is a challenge to their existence. Disasters caused by climate change can take the form of catastrophe.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson adds that they recognize the importance of keeping global warming at 1.5°C for SIDS.

“For many people, I don’t want to exaggerate this but the difference between life as we know it and not being able to continue with life as we know it; between life and death. That’s the reality.”

The global climate meeting continues in Glasgow and Pacific Island Leaders are hoping for more commitments and action from developed countries.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.