Reducing carbon emission and fossil fuels is critical

The resilience of climate-vulnerable countries is highly dependent on the immediate and swift actions of high emitting countries to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama during the Launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bainimarama says Fiji and the Pacific will need resources to build their resilience from climate-driven devastation.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we fail to move swiftly and immediately to free ourselves from our reliance on fossil fuels, we will fly past the 1.5’C guardrail towards the level of warming that totally will upend our understanding of resilience. It is the future that we are gathered here in Glasgow to prevent at all cost.”

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi says climate change has not spared anyone in the last decade and reiterated the call made by vulnerable Small Island Developing States.

“It is a life and death situation for them. It is a challenge to their existence. Disasters caused by climate change can take the form of catastrophe.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson adds that they recognize the importance of keeping global warming at 1.5°C for SIDS.

“For many people, I don’t want to exaggerate this but the difference between life as we know it and not being able to continue with life as we know it; between life and death. That’s the reality.”

The global climate meeting continues in Glasgow and Pacific Island Leaders are hoping for more commitments and action from developed countries.