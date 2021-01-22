Reduced bus services in Labasa

Bus services from Labasa Town have been reduced from today.

Parmod Enterprises operated only a handfuls few trips this morning and buses are now parked in the garage.

Director Edwin Chand says they have canceled services for the rest of the day due to the weather situation.

Chand says full services will resume when the weather clears.

Dalip and Sons Buses is operating only a few routes today.

Company Director Rohinil Chand says a lot of their routes are flooded and inaccessible to all traffic.

Chand says only a couple of routes are being serviced and they will ground all buses if the weather worsens.

Northern Buses is operating only one route at the moment.

Vishnu Buses from Savusavu has also cancelled most of its services to Labasa due to landslides along the road.

Normal bus services will resume once the flood waters recede and the weather clears.